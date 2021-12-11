DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reported checking the first ice anglers of the season. As usual for this time of the year, the ice thickness varies greatly from lake to lake or even from spot to spot on the same lake. If venturing out on the lakes, check ice thickness often and don’t forget important ice safety equipment such as ice picks and outerwear with a lot of floatation.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported investigating poaching tips from the public. Anglers were checked on area lakes with some success observed among the ice anglers. Ice conditions are inconsistent.
• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) continued follow up on big game cases, including some archery and muzzleloader bait cases, trespass and a deer overlimit case. Some anglers are starting to test the ice in the area as we transition to the winter months.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked the first ice anglers of the season. Certain small lakes have ice thick enough for anglers to venture out. The muzzleloader deer season opened with low participation. Flerlage attended a funeral with Honor Guard duties for Minnesota State Trooper Derek Haehnel.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ice anglers as bare minimum ice has formed on shallower lakes. Muzzleloader hunters were out taking another shot at deer season. Verkuilen also issued roadkill tags and checked small-game hunters.
