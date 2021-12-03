DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor the firearms deer season. Overall success rates among deer hunters seemed to be below average this year. Although deer hunting was slow, several grouse hunters were out and had some nice birds in the bag.
• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) worked several cases during the last week of the area’s deer season. One included a trespass case where a hunter was unable to resist the buck sign observed on posted private property and later discovered a trail camera which the hunter, knowing he was certainly caught, opted to remove the SD card. The hunter failed to notice the second camera on the property and later was identified and enforcement action was taken.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) finished the firearms deer season. Participation for the last weekend was low. Many hunters voiced disappointment about deer numbers seen. The small lakes are mostly closed with ice, with few ducks in the area. Flerlage performed Honor Guard duties at State Trooper Rob Veldkamp’s funeral.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking deer hunters during the last week of the firearms season. Low numbers of deer were harvested in the area. Enforcement action was taken for borrowing licenses, not registering deer and drug paraphernalia. A deer that was shot in the head from the roadway was also investigated.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked deer-hunting activity, including complaints of trespassing and hunting from a vehicle. Shallow waters have mostly frozen, causing trappers to adjust and waterfowl hunters to move to larger lakes. Verkuilen also checked night hunting activity and assisted with deer-vs.-vehicle crashes.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for ATV, small-game, and firearms deer hunting activity. She checked many deer hunters who didn’t have success and were trying to fill their tag before the end of the firearms season. Whiteoak also followed up on a hunter harassment call between a small game hunter and firearms deer hunters. Smaller lakes in area are now covered with thin ice.
