DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked a mix of big-game, small-game and angling activity. More and more ice anglers are beginning to take to the lakes for the early ice season. Some nice walleyes, crappies, and sunfish were seen in pails.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking anglers and hunters. Enforcement action was taken for transporting loaded firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing controlled substances and fishing on trout lakes in the closed season. Wetland-related complaints were also investigated.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked ice anglers getting out on the small lakes. He spoke at two snowmobile safety classes in Deerwood and winterized and stored the boats for the season.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) continued to see variable ice conditions in the area. There’s still open water as well. Muzzleloader deer hunters were out in numbers exceeding the regular firearms season. Verkuilen also checked bird hunters and participated in training.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling the area for deer hunting, trapping and ice fishing. Whiteoak also went to Upper Red Lake to patrol ice fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken for possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to renew ATV registration, failure to display ATV registration, failure to display snowmobile registration, no fishing license in possession and leaving a fishing line unattended.
• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked deer-hunting and ice fishing enforcement this week. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, angling with an extra line, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, failure to display ATV registration and no license in personal possession. Assistance was given to Mille Lacs County with a lost snowmobiler and a call was fielded regarding a trespass issue.
