DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused on checking early ice anglers. As ice conditions improve, more and more people are beginning to venture out. Hochstein also talked with some late-season muzzleloader hunters. Assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies on calls for service.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked ice anglers who are finding consistent ice throughout the station. The fishing seemed to be fair. Flerlage received complaints of dogs chasing deer and attended as part of the Honor Guard at the funeral for retired CO Tom Rau.
• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) followed up on an illegal party hunting case and an overlimit case. Ladd also assisted with division use of force training at Camp Ripley.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking anglers and snowmobilers. Anglers had varying success on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for unlawful deer feeding in a CWD watch zone. Several deer-hunting TIP calls were investigated.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) continued to check a trickle of ice anglers pushing their luck as ice thickens up along shorelines. Some snowmobile activity was observed, although conditions aren’t good. The weather was best for the muzzleloader deer hunters making use of the final days of the season.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling the area for deer hunting, small-game hunting and ice fishing. Anglers fishing on area smaller lakes reported 5-8 inches of ice. Mille Lacs Lake ice is still variable, with 3-8 inches of ice. Remember no ice is safe ice and to check ice as you go.
