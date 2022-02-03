DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored the end of the bobcat hunting and trapping season. Most hunters and trappers reported having to work hard to have success with the deep snow in the woods. Angling and snowmobile activity in the area continues to be greatly dependent on the weather. Training was attended at Camp Ripley.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking anglers and snowmobile riders. Additional plowed roads are increasing truck access on local lakes. Some success was seen on area trout lakes since the opener. Little new snowfall, but snowmobile trails are still being groomed. Enforcement action taken for no shelter licenses and expired registration.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) spent most of the week training at Camp Ripley. Flerlage attended the winter meeting of the Minnesota Trappers Association and assisted with registering fur. Time was spent checking anglers and snowmobiles.
• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) assisted with officer training at Camp Ripley and spent time working on area lakes and snowmobile trails as well as continued work on a trapping investigation involving an out-of-season fisher.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked snowmobile activity where trails could use a replenishment of snow. Anglers were out but inhibited by colder than average temperatures for the coldest week of the year. Verkuilen also attended training.
