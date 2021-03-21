DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports the recent warm weather has brought an end to snowmobiling both on the trails and on the lakes. Hochstein monitored the removal of fish shelters in the southern portion of his station with good compliance rates.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked anglers and ice shelter removal issues.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) worked anglers who were hoping for some panfish in the warm weather. Several area lakes have new panfish regulations and most anglers were aware and in support of the change. Anglers were reminded to clean up their trash and assist in removing any they see out on the ice as the snow melts. Most area lakes are looking clean.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) completed Division training. Many lakes in the station have new regulations that started March 1.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked lake activity, including fish houses on the ice past the removal deadline and new panfish regulations.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing activity and checking to make sure ice shelters were off of area lakes. Whiteoak also spent time assisting the Aitkin County Sheriff’s office on a physical disturbance, assisting CO Griffith on a burning prohibited materials violation, and following up on a litter case on county land.
