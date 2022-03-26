DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reported fishing success in the surrounding area has slowed dramatically and most anglers who were checked had very little to show for their efforts. The fish house removal date for the northern portion of the state was March 21.
• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) checked area lakes for shelters left on the ice after the deadline. One portable was worked that Ladd had been keeping an eye on all winter as it was not licensed. She was able to make contact with the owner after some investigation and the owner was in possession of nine crappies. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the angler had not purchased a 2022 angling license yet and he also did not have a 2021 angling license. Ladd also patrolled area snowmobile trails.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking anglers and snowmobilers. Snowmobile trails were still good to ride and many riders are taking advantage of the good snow year. Benkofske noted great compliance was observed with getting permanent fish houses off the ice in time for the deadline. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile registration, not stopping at stop signs and no fishing licenses.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked snowmobilers expecting to be done with the season with warm weather coming. Flerlage attended training for Honor Guard and funerals for retired Border Patrol Agent, Gordon Reed and retired CO Kurt Nelson.
