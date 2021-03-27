DNR Enforcement report

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ice anglers as ice starts to pull away from the shore. Open water has brought out some beaver trappers mostly working nuisance areas. With most snow gone from ditches, ATV traffic is also picking up.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked a few anglers chasing panfish. Fishing was average, with deteriorating ice. Please use caution when going out on lakes.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) checked late-season ice anglers. Anglers enjoyed the warm weather but reported a slow bite overall. Ice conditions vary greatly from lake to lake and even from spot to spot on the same lake. Assistance was given to local law enforcement agencies on calls for service.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling and ATV activity in the Isle area and neighboring stations. Griffith also worked with a neighboring officer following up on a wetland case. Enforcement action was taken on various ATV violations.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling area for fishing and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for ATV violations including operating an ATV with youth passengers without helmets, operating an ATV with too many passengers, failure to display ATV registration, and operating a Class 1 ATV on the shoulder of a state highway. The officer also worked on training and equipment maintenance.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to grass fires in the area. Enforcement action was taken for failing to obtain a burning permit. Speldrich worked ATV activity in the General Andrews State Forest and surrounding area. Enforcement action was taken for equipment violations, under 18 with no helmet, operating in a day use area, and underage operation of a Class 2 ATV on a public road. Speldrich also responded to wetland violations.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked spring fish run, ATV activity, and a bow-fishing complaint. Owners of ATVs are reminded that they are responsible for youth operators riding legally. Enforcement action was taken for taking fish without a license, taking northern pike out of season, no ATV registration, allowing illegal youth operation, and driving after revocation. Starr is currently assisting a neighboring officer with the removal of a fish house from a lake.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found a changeover of outdoor activities after several days of warm weather. Ice started to get dark and pull away from shore, causing an end to ice fishing on most lakes. More ATV activity was found, state park hiking areas were busy with visitors and spring beaver trapping activity picked up. Warm, windy weather also created a high fire danger in the Hinckley area.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, ATV, and OHM activity this past week. Training was completed and enforcement action was taken for various ATV and OHM violations.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week on equipment maintenance. Time was also spent checking for anglers and trappers. Fishing activity was slow as the ice continues to become more unsafe.
CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) primarily worked late ice anglers. She also investigated a situation where a beaver dam was removed, possibly affecting water levels on an adjacent lake. Ladd also presented a 30-year appreciation award to a volunteer snowmobile safety instructor at the snowmobile club’s meeting this past week. Instructors volunteer many hours a year to teach youth safety classes.
