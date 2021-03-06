DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) mainly focused on angling and snowmobile activities. Trails are usable but would improve greatly with another layer of snow. Violations included angling without a license, excessive speed on a snowmobile and snowmobile-registration issues.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked a lot of snowmobile riders out in the warmer weather. Many riders were seen on the trails. Anglers were starting to move their fish houses off the lakes before the March 1 deadline.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling and snowmobile activity. Training was attended and an incidental fisher and deer feeding complaint were handled.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) spent time patrolling area snowmobile trails and angling activity. Ladd also worked a case where a wolf was shot and left on the side of the road to look like a roadkill.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity. Warmer weather and a local fishing contest brought out crowds. A couple inches of snow also boosted snowmobile traffic. Lack of required safety training is still an issue. Verkuilen also attended training and answered questions regarding fishing licenses, which expire next weekend.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling Mille Lacs Lake for fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken for unmarked ice shelters and failure to display ice shelter tags. Whiteoak also spent time patrolling snowmobile trails and reported the trails were in decent condition.
