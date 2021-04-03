DNR Enforcement report

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ATV traffic as ditches became snow-free and are drying out. Ice anglers were checked and a fish house was removed early in the week, but area ice has since become mostly inaccessible from shore. Beaver trappers were checked and some abandoned boats were addressed.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV and angling activity in the Isle area. Shore anglers were checked in Isle Bay. Trapping activity was also monitored. Griffith also spent time throughout the week on equipment maintenance. Assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies on calls.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling area for fishing, trapping, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for burning without a permit. She also worked on training, equipment maintenance, and presented a 40 years of service award to a local Minnesota DNR firearms safety instructor.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to wildfires. Enforcement action was taken for no burning permits. Speldrich received questions regarding sucker fishing and nuisance beavers.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) checked late-season ice anglers and early season river anglers. A fish house was successfully removed from Mille Lacs Lake. Equipment items were also addressed, along with a case of trapper harassment. Starr also assisted local law enforcement with a felon in possession of a firearm when a coyote was shot on the ice of a lake.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) dealt with some ATV complaints and investigated reports of grass fires and possible wetland violations. Ice cleared out of most rivers and some small lakes, which had a few boaters out on the water getting equipment ready for the summer fishing season. Many state forest areas were closed to vehicles and ATV riding in order to minimize damage during spring thawing.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked ATV/OHM, trapping, and burning activity over the past week. Time was spent completing training, equipment maintenance, and a litter investigation. Calls were fielded about trapping, sport netting, and wildlife management areas.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent this week continuing to check for angling and ATV activity. There has been more trash being dumped in the Chengwatana State Forest. If you see someone dumping garbage, get a license plate number and inform the sheriff’s office or DNR.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused efforts on checking area beaver-trapping activity. Several people were contacted out in the field scouting for the upcoming turkey hunting season. Reports of turkey numbers are good and hunters are hopeful it will be a productive season.
CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) worked a trapping case, prepped watercraft for the open-water season and completed some commercial inspections. Closed forest roads and ATV trails were worked as they are currently closed.
CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked trapping, ATV and angling activity. A swan that apparently hit power lines was recovered and outdoor information was shared on the local radio station.
