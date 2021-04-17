DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time monitoring road and trail closures. With the dry weather conditions, several roads and trails have firmed up and are now open, while others remain impassable and closed. Issues with beaver trapping and birch-pole theft were also investigated.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked ATV, angling and trapping activity. Complaints on the blocking of a stream and deer feeding were also investigated. He also assisted with an off-highway motorcycle accident.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) monitored burning activity and checked burning permits due to all the dead and dry vegetation in the area. Beaver trappers were out making use of mostly open water along area shorelines.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) reports the area lakes are nearly ice-free. Time was spent getting boats ready for the open-water season. He received an otter caught out of season by a beaver trapper.
