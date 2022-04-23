DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused efforts on fishing and trapping activity. Ice conditions in the area remain good overall but are beginning to deteriorate near shorelines. Use caution if venturing out for late-season ice fishing.
• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) worked spring beaver-trapping activity and watched some turkey-scouting activities as well as late ice anglers.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ATV riders who were making use of mostly snow-free right-of-ways. Some beaver trappers were out making use of the ice-free inlets and outlets. Verkuilen also worked on equipment maintenance and storing winter gear.
• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, trapping and ATV enforcement last week. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations, including failure to display current ATV registration, failure to transfer ATV ownership, no helmets on juvenile ATV passengers, illegal ATV operation by juveniles, no ATV safety training and operating an ATV without headlights on. As warmer weather brings more recreational ATV use, users are advised to review the off-highway vehicle regulations, which can be found on the DNR website or are available in a printed version. Calls were fielded regarding trapping complaints, incidentally trapped animals, a turkey hunting complaint, a litter complaint and taking rough fish.
•CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) worked area lakes and checked anglers. Ice conditions on area lakes are beginning to deteriorate. Sullivan also checked open-water anglers. Violations detected were angling without a license, no personal flotation device, expired registration and a variety of other boating safety violations.
• CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked at Camp Ripley this week training fellow conservation officers.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time at Camp Ripley training throughout the week.
