DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) talked with folks who were hitting the streams and rivers trying to catch suckers for their smokers. Several days of consistent rain has made the fire danger go down, but has also challenged local beaver trappers as they have had to battle rising water levels. Enforcement action was taken for ATV and angling violations.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) worked trapping activity and some early fishing activity as all area lakes are now free of ice. Ladd also monitored activity around closed forest roads and ATV trails.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) has seen more anglers targeting crappies this week. Beaver trapping has picked up, too. Rains have raised water levels.
