DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused efforts on checking area beaver-trapping activity. Several people were contacted out in the field scouting for the upcoming turkey hunting season. Reports of turkey numbers are good and hunters are hopeful it will be a productive season.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) worked a trapping case, prepped watercraft for the open-water season and completed some commercial inspections. Closed forest roads and ATV trails were worked as they are currently closed.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked trapping, ATV and angling activity. A swan that apparently hit power lines was recovered and outdoor information was shared on the local radio station.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ATV traffic as ditches became snow-free and are drying out. Ice anglers were checked and a fish house was removed early in the week, but area ice has since become mostly inaccessible from shore. Beaver trappers were checked and some abandoned boats were addressed.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling area for fishing, trapping, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for burning without a permit. She also worked on training, equipment maintenance, and presented a 40 years of service award to a local Minnesota DNR firearms safety instructor.
