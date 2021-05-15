DNR Enforcement report

• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) monitored invasive species enforcement related to boats and docks traffic, as a lot of gear was getting put in the lakes for the first time this year. Burning permits were checked as warm and dry weather increased the fire danger.
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling, AIS compliance, and ATV activity in the Isle and surrounding areas. Several calls were fielded regarding youth operation of ATVs. Griffith also spent time investigating a trespass complaint.
Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license, fishing after revocation, and using game fish as bait.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling the area for fishing, boating, trapping, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for trailering a boat with the plug in. She also followed up on a trapping complaint and a call about a fishing violation.
