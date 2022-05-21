DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reported most of the area lakes are now ice-free. Several people were out on the lakes testing their boats and making sure they will be ready for opener. Time was spent at training where officer water survival techniques were learned and practiced.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked angler’s open-water fishing for the first time this year. Flerlage dealt with an otter taken incidentally while beaver trapping and attended a meeting for the honor guard. He took several calls about beavers causing problems.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking anglers and ATV riders in the area. Injured-animal calls were handled. Law and safety talks were given at several youth ATV safety classes. Benkofske also helped monitor sturgeon anglers on the Rainy River during the busy season.
• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, ATV/OHM, trapping, fire and turkey hunting activity this past week. Enforcement action was taken for various sport fishing, ATV/OHM and fire-related violations. People harvesting rough fish are advised to review the fishing regulations handbook for current regulations and open hours. Additionally, rough fish are NOT to be disposed of on the shoreline or littered elsewhere.
