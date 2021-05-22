DNR Enforcement report

• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) worked area lakes for spring angling activity and the high influx of ATV activity. Ladd also handled a call of wolf depredation and patrolled spring beaver-trapping activity.
• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored a mix of outdoor activities. Several people were hitting the water, testing out their boating equipment and gearing up for the upcoming fishing opener. Wildlife-related calls were responded to and handled.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked increased angler activity despite water temperatures that are slow to warm. Turkey hunters and ATV riders were checked making use of the sunny and dry conditions. Verkuilen also attended training and answered questions regarding trespassing.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling area for fishing, boating, and ATV riding activity. She also worked on getting equipment ready for the fishing opener. She would like to remind anglers to check boats for proper safety equipment and up-to-date registration. They should also make sure to purchase an angling license and review fishing regulations prior to fishing opener.
