DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked a busy fishing opener. High water levels and windy conditions challenged anglers but most had some success. Hochstein was impressed that every angler checked in a boat had a wearable life jacket on board and only minor violations were addressed.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) The weather was nice for fishing opener and some fish were being caught. Flerlage took calls about injured and dead birds in the area. He also had Honor Guard duties at the Peace Officer Memorial in St. Paul.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking anglers and ATV riders. Enforcement action was taken for lack of life jackets, targeting bass, no angling license, illegal-length northern pike, and expired boat registration. An ATV safety class was also given in Palisade.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) worked a busy fishing opener week-
end. Many anglers were out on the mine pits trying their luck for trout and had good success overall. The SRA was busy overall with good weather for trail riding. Enforcement action included license violations, insufficient life jackets on a watercraft and lack of recreation vehicle registration.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked opening weekend traffic where wind and cold water were prevalent. He also attended training, monitored ATV traffic and checked boat traffic for invasive species.
• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked a variety of activities, including an outreach event at a local school and fishing opener. Over the weekend, time was spent checking anglers and boaters alike. Boaters are reminded that one wearable life jacket is required per person onboard watercraft. Contact with an individual burning prohibited materials resulted in a warrant arrest.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
