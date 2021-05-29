DNR Enforcement report

• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) worked ATV activity and angling activity. One angler who had been cited by a different CO earlier in the day for fishing without a license had purchased a license just 10 minutes prior to Ladd having contact with the angler. Ladd observed the license and then checked the angler’s stringer, which had a largemouth bass on it. She took enforcement action.
• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked a busy fishing opener. People were out in full force on area lakes and they were all enjoying the nice weather. Fishing success varied from lake to lake, but was good overall. A law and ethics talk was given at an ATV safety class and assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies on various calls for service.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity. Common violations were no licenses and illegal-length fish. A lot of boats are just hitting the water too soon as some people didn’t get their new registration attached, fire extinguishers maintained, or life jackets put back in. Verkuilen also checked turkey hunters, answered burning questions, and monitored ATV traffic.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) worked the busy weekend of fishing opener, patrolling fishing and boating activity on Mille Lacs Lake and other area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana, fishing without a license, no license in possession, failure to display valid boat registration, failure to have a fire extinguisher in the boat, failure to have a throwable PFD in boat, and transporting a boat with the plug in.
