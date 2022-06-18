DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed an increase in families out enjoying the natural resources with most local schools out for the summer. Hochstein was very pleased with compliance rates with children under 10 wearing life jackets while out on the lakes. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, not having enough Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) on board a watercraft and operating ATVs on a state highway.

• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking anglers and boaters in the area. Enforcement was taken for no angling license, no navigation lights and underage drinking. Assistance was given to other divisions for trespass problems, litter and wildfires.

• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking anglers, watercraft operators and ATV riders throughout the week. The recreation area saw a bit of a lull through the middle of the week as crews cleaned up downed trees from the Memorial Day storms, but by the weekend the parking lots were full again.

• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, boating, AIS and ATV enforcement this past week. An AIS detail was worked over the weekend.

