DNR Enforcement report

• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) spent time working angling and boating activity on Aitkin- and McGregor-area lakes/rivers. Ladd also worked ATV activity, locating one group where the youth were operating without helmets and underage without ATV safety.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating and ATV riding activity. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length walleyes on Mille Lacs Lake, no angling license in possession and failure to have a throwable PFD in the boat.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) enforced boating and fishing laws throughout the week. He gave a tow to two PWC operators after their machine stranded them in the lake.
• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) primarily worked sport fishing and ATV/OHM enforcement this week. Hot weather brought many people to area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for various sport fishing, boating and ATV-related violations.
• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports the number of folks taking part in outdoor summer activities greatly increased in the area, as did the violation rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.