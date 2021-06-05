DNR Enforcement report

• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) reports high angling activity on area lakes with some anglers having success. Anglers were observed keeping bass out of season and educated anglers on AIS laws.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity and found a lack of licenses, boating safety equipment and fish-measuring ability. A lot of maintenance was getting done on lake lots, prompting questions and concerns regarding nuisance animals, insect hatches and dock movement.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra lines, no angling license in possession, failure to have a fire extinguisher in the boat, failure to have a throwable PFD in the boat, youth operating an ATV without a helmet, expired ATV registration, failure to display valid ATV registration and other ATV violations.
