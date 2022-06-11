DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reported several fishing, boating and ATV violations.

• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported enforcement action was taken for illegal ATV operation, kids without helmets, unregistered vehicles, no life jackets, no navigation lights, no angling licenses and illegal length fish. Benkofske also arrested a drunk boater on Splithand Lake.

• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity including dock assembly, shoreline maintenance and boaters. ATV riders were also out, resulting in registration violations and trespassing complaints.

• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) contacted many people angling, boating and ATV riding. Violations included operating unlicensed watercraft, no helmets on juvenile ATV passengers, operating ATV without headlights on, underage consumption of alcohol, no fishing license in possession and various boating violations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.