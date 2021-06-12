DNR Enforcement report

• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where water recreationalists were getting in despite colder-than-advised water temperatures for swimming.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for a large number of offenses, including litter, illegal-length northern pike and no angling license in possession.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) served on the honor guard at the funeral for CO Sarah Grell. The words spoken at her funeral were a testament of who Sarah was when it came to her family, work and faith.
