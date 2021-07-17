DNR Enforcement report

• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating and ATV riding activity. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license in possession, failure to have a fire extinguisher in the boat, failure to have life jackets for all passengers in a boat, failure to have a throwable PFD in a boat, failure to transfer sale of a boat, failure to display registration numbers on a boat, operating a jet ski one hour before sunset, unregistered ATV, ATV with expired registration, failure to display ATV registration, failure to display ATV registration numbers, failure to transfer sale of an ATV, operating an ATV with youth passengers without helmets, operating an ATV with youth passengers without seatbelts and no lights while operating an ATV.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, Whiteoak also responded to two ATV rollovers and assisted the Aitkin County Sheriff’s office on a domestic assault.
• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, boating, ATV and OHM enforcement this week. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV, fishing,and boating violations. An individual was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle and various other offenses.
• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) spent the week working ATV and boating activity in the area. She also assisted with a work detail on Lake Minnetonka.
• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked a very busy Fourth of July weekend. Most people out on the lakes were trying to stay cool with watersports or swimming. Several instances of children under 10 not wearing life jackets were addressed.
