DNR Enforcement report

• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, boating and ATV/OHM enforcement this week. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no fishing license in personal possession, operating an ATV without headlights on, illegal ATV road right-of-way operation, failure to renew ATV registration, failure to display ATV registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Assistance was given to Aitkin County on an ATV crash with injuries. An ATV operator was arrested for DWI. Calls were fielded regarding target shooting and possession of protected, non-game birds.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for operating an unregistered ATV, failure to display an ATV registration decal, failure to display ATV registration numbers, failure to transfer sale of an ATV, no lights while operating an ATV, operating an ATV along a state highway, operating an OHM along a state highway, failure to obtain a burning permit and burning prohibited materials.
She also followed up on a complaint of heavy equipment operating in a lake and assisted with an ATV injury incident.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where low water conditions are changing accessibility, water hazards and traditional weedlines. Cooler weather and minimal insects seem to be increasing ATV traffic.
Lack of required training is still a prominent issue.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) served with the DNR Honor Guard at the funeral for Montgomery Police Officer Bryan Tupy. He also worked the booth at the Minnesota Trappers Association convention in Barnum. Flerlage also took nuisance-bear complaints.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reports checking boaters on area lakes. Nuisance animal calls were handled. Benkofske also attended the Minnesota Trappers Association convention.
The event was held in Barnum over the weekend and many questions from the public were answered.
• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus on ATV, boating and fishing activity. Recent rain has made the trails more bearable and less dusty, but folks are reporting more mosquitoes on the trails than previously this summer.
Enforcement action was taken for fishing and ATV violations.
