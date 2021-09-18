DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) talked with people who were headed to either the woods to try their hand at bear hunting or to the water for the early teal and goose seasons.
Success for both bear hunters and waterfowl hunters was moderate. ATV activity in the area was way up with great trail conditions.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked many ATV riders over the holiday weekend. Bear hunters were checked to start off the hunting season.
The new teal season was worked, with few birds seen in the bag. Bike patrol through the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area saw many people enjoying the trails.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers, waterfowl hunters, and bear hunters over the past week. ATV enforcement was also done with many violations related to youth drivers or youth passengers. Wild rice harvesters were still out collecting rice in area lakes and rivers.
Benkofske assisted with a car crash caused by alcohol near Lake Minnewawa. He also stopped a driver going 100 miles per hour in the rain near Rat Lake.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, ATV activity, waterfowl, and bear hunting. She also checked bear baits in the area.
Enforcement action was taken for: operating an ATV with a loaded rifle, ATV with a youth passenger without a helmet, ATV with a youth passenger without a seat belt, ATV with expired registration, failure to transfer sale of an ATV, ATV without lights on, OHM with a youth passenger without a helmet and OHM operating along the public road right-of-way.
• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked high-activity areas this past week.
Early goose and early teal seasons opened this past weekend, which brought hunters to the fields and water.
Low success was seen among the hunters who were checked. Time was also spent patrolling for bear-hunting activity. Many ATVs riders were contacted recreating this holiday weekend.
Most common violations included illegal operation of ATVs by juveniles, operating an ATV without headlights on, failure to display current ATV registration, and illegal ATV road right-of-way operation.
Enforcement action was also taken for boating violations, including insufficient PFDs for passengers on a motorboat and no Type 4 throwable device onboard a motorboat. People harvesting wild rice were also contacted and were in compliance.
