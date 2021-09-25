DNR Enforcement report

• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked waterfowl hunting, bear hunting, sport fishing, boat and water enforcement and ATV/OHM enforcement this past week. Enforcement action was taken for ATV/OHM violations and boat and water violations.
One life jacket is required for each occupant of motorized and non-motorized watercraft, even in shallow water. More information on boat and water safety can be found in the Minnesota DNR Boating Regulations book. Calls were fielded regarding sport fishing, ATV use in a state forest and bear hunting.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating and ATV activity, as well as waterfowl and bear hunting. Whiteoak also checked bear baits in the area and followed up on a call in which a group of youth waterfowl hunters accidentally shot a cormorant.
In that case, enforcement action was taken for allowing minors to hunt illegally/violate game laws, hunting waterfowl without a plug in a shotgun, taking a cormorant and failure to have legal life-saving devices in a boat. Whiteoak also assisted the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office with a medical call and an ATV crash.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking anglers and bear hunters. Nuisance-wildlife questions were answered. Several shoreline violations were also addressed.
• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) responded to several nuisance-wildlife and injured-animal calls. Bear-hunting activity has slowed significantly after the first week. Assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies and enforcement action was taken for various violations, including burning prohibited materials.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) worked the Emily/Outing ATV Trail, seeing few riders at the end of the weekend. Flerlage talked to teal hunters as they finished off the season and reminded campers at remote sites of the current fire restrictions preventing the lighting of campfires in the area.
