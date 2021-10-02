DNR Enforcement report

• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked ATV/OHM, sport fishing and small-game, bear, and archery deer enforcement this past week. Many squirrel, grouse, bear, and archery deer hunters were contacted this past weekend. Enforcement action was taken for various violations found when boating and checking hunters, including angling without a license, angling with extra lines, ATV helmet violations, illegal ATV operation, no hunting/fishing license in possession, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and no blaze orange on while hunting.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, ATV, bear-hunting, and small-game activity. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, expired ATV registration, and operating an ATV without lights. She also assisted the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office with various calls.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) spent the last week at the Fur Takers of America Trappers College in Wolcottville, Indiana. Conservation officers, biologists, and trappers from across the country attended to learn principles and benefits of trapping in managing wildlife. Many topics were learned and will be used in Benkofske?s career working with wildlife, working with trappers, and in teaching new cadets.
• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored the opening of small-game and archery hunting. Hochstein responded to a large fire that required several aircrafts to assist with containment of the flames. ATV traffic in the area remains high with good compliance rates among riders.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) attended the LEMA Honor Guard Camp this week. The small-game opener saw a decent number of hunters, but not many grouse in the bag.
