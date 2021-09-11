DNR Enforcement report

• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked a variety of activities this week. Time was primarily spent checking bear baits in the area. Wild rice harvesters were also checked. Ricing success has been decent this year so far, even with the low water levels. Calls were fielded regarding bear-baiting/hunting questions, target practicing in a WMA and open-water fishing regulations.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, ATV riding activity and bear baiting. Whiteoak assisted with a kids’ fishing event on Sturgeon Lake. She got to take four kids fishing in a boat. She also followed up on some nuisance-bear calls.
• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) worked area bear-baiting activity and continued work on shoreline violations. One bear bait that was located had prohibited materials and no sign. No bear baits had been registered in the area. So far, it doesn’t appear there’s been a bear at the bait, either, but perhaps when the season opens Sept. 1 there will be a bear – and a hunter.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) continued monitoring bear-hunting activity. Some wild rice harvesters were checked. They were having mild success. Wetland and shoreline violations were investigated on local lakes.
• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor bear-baiting and angling activity. One angler was observed casting his line into the river several times. When Hochstein approached the angler, he no longer had a fishing rod in his hands and denied that he was fishing. After a short questioning session, the angler admitted to fishing and retrieved his rod that he threw about 15 feet into the bushes in an attempt to avoid a citation for angling without a license.
