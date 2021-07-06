DNR Enforcement report

• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) worked ATV and angling enforcement and found a lot of activity in the area. Ladd also handled several shoreline and wetland issues in the county.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, no angling license, no angling license in possession, no fire extinguisher in a boat, and no lights while operating an ATV. She also assisted the State Patrol with a crash, presented a regulations and safety talk for a firearms safety class, and followed up on a wolf-depredation call.
• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to check anglers and monitor boating and PWC activity. Time was spent patrolling ATV trails and talking with folks who were out enjoying the trails. Several natural resource-related phone calls were fielded and advice was given on how to minimize issues with nuisance wild animals.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked lake activity where summer vacationers and water recreation increased substantially. Complaints of no boat lights and late PWC operation where addressed. ATV traffic was also monitored. Unprotected juvenile passengers where an issue.
