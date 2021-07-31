DNR Enforcement report

• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) spent time checking anglers and boaters on local lakes. Enforcement action was taken for no-wake violations, insufficient life jackets and no navigation lights.
A boater was arrested for DWI on Big Sandy Lake. Benkofske also held multiple ATV safety classes in Lawler with the help of the Evergreen PAC ATV Club.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) investigated shoreline-alteration calls, worked the ATV trails and the Mississippi River, attended training at Camp Ripley and worked in the Cuyuna recreation area.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked summer lake activity, including late and early PWC riders, a lot of non-resident anglers and boat operators perpetually searching for safety equipment.
Drought conditions are raising questions and concerns about shoreline alterations and fire use. Verkuilen also checked ATV traffic and monitored their use around a local community festival.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for failure to have a fire extinguisher in the boat, failure to have life jackets for all passengers in boat, failure to display an ATV registration decal, failure to display ATV registration numbers, youth operating ATVs without helmets, youth operating ATVs without a guardian, no lights while operating an ATV, operating an ATV on a state highway, operating an OHM on a state highway and operating an OHM without registration.
She also followed up on a complaint of two landowners removing aquatic vegetation along their shoreline.
