According to the DNR, this year’s deer harvest was down about 6%, 184,748 compared to 197,214 last year for all seasons.
Looking at the five Deer Permit Areas (DPA) covering Aitkin County, the kill was down 11%, 9,764 compared to 10,947 last year.
DPA 155 is basically the SW portion of Aitkin County and the population has been declining so it went from managed (two deer) to hunter choice (one deer of either sex) to increase the herd. The kill went down 24% from 1,794 to 1,370.
DPA 156, the east central area of the county with the population being steady and the goal being a stable population and the harvest strategy remained hunter choice. The kill declined about 4%, 2,426 to 2,335.
DPA 157 takes in a small area of the county south of Hwy. 18. This herd has shown a slight increase and the goal is to increase the population by 25% so the harvest strategy has been hunter choice. The kill this year decreased some 8%, 4,806 to 4,402.
DPA 171 is the northwest portion of the county with McGregor being the southeast corner. This herd has been declining with the goal to increase the population by 25%. For the last four years the strategy has been hunter choice and went to lottery this year with 1,500 antlerless permits being available. The total kill increased 6%, 1,064 to 1,132 while the antlerless kill declined 36%, 604 to 386, and that is what lottery is intended to do.
DPA 173 is in the northeast area with McGregor being the southwest corner. The population here has been steady and the goal setting process in 2021 set the goal to increase it by 25%. The last three years has been lottery with 1,500 permits. The hunt strategy this year was lottery with only 500 permits available. With that, the kill declined 39%, 857 to 525, while the antlerless kill went from 400 to 182, a decline of 55%.
It should be noted that a portion of DPA 173 that was north of Hwy. 210 and west of Hwy. 65 up to the Mississippi River is now in DPA 171 to better manage the deer population in both DPAs. It will take a year or two to see what affect this has both DPAs.
These kill numbers included firearms, muzzleloaders, and archery seasons. Archery includes those taken with crossbows but the DNR does not ask hunters if their kill was taken by archery or crossbows.
Finally, since another CWD positive was found in 604, three more years of testing will be necessary as well as the continued ban on deer feeding in Aitkin County.
