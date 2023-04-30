If you take note when American robins return to the northland, the date of ice out on your lake, or when the lilacs bloom and fill the air with beautiful aromas, you have what it takes to be a phenologist. Heck, you might already be one and not even know it.

Phenology might sound academic and boring, but it is anything but. It is nothing more than getting outside and having fun in nature by observing what’s happening today that wasn’t happening yesterday as it relates to the climate. I like to think of it as “Nature’s Calendar.” Best of all, phenology is an activity that ANYBODY CAN DO!

