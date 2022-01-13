I never thought we would have wild turkeys this far north in Aitkin County.
Over the years, many people raised game farm turkeys and then illegally released them but they never did well.
Then several years ago a local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation was formed, The Aitkin Gobblers, and were responsible for a couple of transplant releases of wild turkeys. One occurred near Giese in the southeast corner of the county and then one northwest of Aitkin just into Crow Wing County.
But it is questionable if either of these releases led to a growing population. It is more likely that birds kept moving further north from the south due to other releases.
This past summer and now into the winter, I’ve had eight birds in the neighborhood, four toms and four hens, and have been able to observe their daily activity, particularly now that we’ve had very cold weather. When I go out during frigid weather, I have something on my head to keep warm and I certainly do not go bare footed but they have nothing on their heads and walk around with bare feet! They often stand on one leg while holding the other to their body and even do so while feeding.
They roost at night in the large trees overlooking the Ripple River. They head to the trees shortly before sundown and then fly down shortly after sunup. But when it’s cold, they head up earlier and are in no hurry to get up in the morning. They hang on while sleeping as their muscles tighten their grip as they relax.
Once down, they begin pecking around for food, generally under the bird feeder for any seed the birds drop on the ground. They also scratch in the grass where I have cleared paths in the snow, apparently eating grass and other items they find there. With the deeper snow, they might fly more rather than plow through the snow.
During the cold weather they spend a lot of time just loafing around. Periodically they disappear, probably heading over to neighbors’ yards to see what they may find to eat there.
It has been speculated that they eat buds on shrubs and trees, similar to what ruffed grouse do, but so far, I haven’t seen any evidence of that.
Others feel that with more turkeys around, they are affecting grouse populations by eating grouse eggs in nests. I don’t think this is a problem but then I don’t know how one would design a study to prove or disprove this.
