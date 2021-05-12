Spring is here so that means the turkey season is soon opening.
In fact, the first hunt period began April 14, and the final hunt period ends on May 31. The limit is one bearded bird.
Hunters can purchase a license over the counter and can do so at any time. Firearm hunters need to choose a hunt period but can hunt anywhere in the state. Firearm hunters ages 17 and younger may hunt statewide for the entire season. Those who choose to hunt with archery can hunt the entire season. If a firearm hunter should choose, say the first hunt period, and is not successful, can try again during the final hunt period.
Last year, license sales were up 36% over 2019 and 13,996 birds were harvested. The average for the last 10 years has been 11,400. Youth license sales increased 59%, adult firearm license sales increased 20%, while archery licenses increased 24%.
It’s nice to see more youth getting involved in turkey hunting and It may have something to do with COVID-19 restrictions in schools last fall.
If you are a seasoned turkey hunter, you might consider taking a youth turkey hunting. If you are an adult who might give it a try this year, be careful because turkey hunting can become addictive!
Successful hunters are reminded that they need to register the kill and at that time they will designate the permit area that the hunt occurred.
