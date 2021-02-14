Almost one third of Minnesota is forested, but not all forests are created equal. Due to the relatively unique location of our state, several large-scale forces have developed an incredibly diverse mosaic of forests across our landscape.
In the last 600 million years, Minnesota has been home to giant mountain ranges, tropical seas, spewing volcanoes and massive glaciers. When the last giant glacier moved down from Hudson Bay 75,000 years ago, it scoured down to bedrock and brought with it large amounts of soil. The glacier receded at a varying pace about 10,000 years ago and sculpted the landscape that we know today. The parent material that was left behind has been shaped by wind, water and vegetation growth to create a highly variable network of soils distributed across the state in a complex pattern.
As you can imagine, climate has an incredible influence on the growth of forests. For about every 100 mile change in direction north/south, you can expect to find a two-three degree change in average annual temperature. There is also a significant precipitation gradient when you move from southwest to northeast across the state. Drier areas to the south and west do not support as much tree growth, and eventually the landscape turns to prairie. The extreme winter temperatures of northern Minnesota can freeze the bark and buds of sugar maple, preventing its spread north. The short, cold growing seasons of the arrowhead favor the survival of slow growing, energy conserving conifers.
These factors of climate, soil and landform lead to the development of different ecological regions, otherwise known as biomes. These biomes span continents, countries and states. In Minnesota, we can witness three different forested biomes.
The iconic forests of pine, spruce, fir, aspen and birch that are most typical of the Boundary waters can be found in a large swath of the arrowhead region of northeastern Minnesota. This biome is known as the Laurentian Mixed Forest. It has formed on soils deposited by glaciers, in the bottom of old lake beds, or on top of rocks scraped bare by glaciers. Productivity and diversity of this forest type is lower than others. In the low lying areas, constant saturation and buildup of organic material has led to the development of vast swaths of peat bogs and slow growing black spruce/tamarack forests. Beaver, deer, moose, ruffed grouse and wolves are some of the most representative animals of the northern coniferous forest.
Moving to the west, the climate becomes warmer. Forests of sugar maple, basswood, birch, ash and oak are more adapted to these conditions. This biome is known as the Eastern Broadleaf Forest. The topography of this area is somewhat flatter, and the leaves of hardwood trees decompose more quickly, which develops a more fertile soil. Deciduous forests have a very diverse species mix and very complex structure. You will find shrubs like leatherwood, choke cherry, dogwood, bush honeysuckle and mountain maple, as well as a wide variety of wildflowers and ferns. Eastern broadleaf forests are very diverse in species and structure. They provide a large variety of wildlife habitats. This band of hardwood forest stretches from the southeastern part of the state nearly up to the border, and is very much a transition area. On the eastern edge of this band you will find more conifers. The western edge is drier, and is adjacent to the tallgrass prairie biome. Historically, strong west winds would blow grass fires into this biome. In those areas, you will notice a stronger component of fire resistant oaks.
The third and final forested biome in Minnesota, the Tallgrass Aspen Parklands, occurs at the northern tip of the Eastern Broadleaf Forest, located in far northwestern Minnesota. This biome exists in a natural transition between the dry, windy prairies to the west and the cooler, wetter coniferous forests to the east. While not occupying much area in Minnesota, it is a major biome to the north, in Canada. The Aspen Parkland occurs on the bed of Glacial Lake Agassiz, which left behind a rocky, flat plain when it drained. Sandy beach dunes left behind by the lake are still evident. Strong winds and scarce precipitation have created a savanna-like forest consisting mainly of fire resistant bur oak and aggressively spreading trembling aspen, with understory plants commonly found in prairies, like big bluestem. Sandhill cranes, bear, sharptail grouse, and elk can all be found using this biome.
And so, purely because of our geographical location, we are at the convergence of these three different forested biomes. Which biome does your land fall in? Next time you are driving across Minnesota, pay attention to the trees out your window and try to identify changes in the forest.
Troy Holcomb is a forester with the Minnesota DNR Division of Forestry based out of the Aitkin office.
