The Winter Severity Index (WSI) as it relates to over winter deer mortality is higher for our local area than it has been since the winter of 2018-19. By the time you read this, the cold days and snow depths should be behind us.
So, let’s look at the history of the WSI and how it has evolved over the years by how it is measured and recorded.
It has been well known that winter weather can affect deer survival from dealing with energy loss due to cold weather and being able to move around to nibble on browse due to snow depth. Other factors can influence winter survival also.
When I began my stint in the Aitkin area, the WSI consisted of keeping track of snow conditions and energy loss. Snow depth was fairly easy. Each Friday we went out to an aspen stand and measured the snow depth at five locations in the stand and got an average. Back then, 18” or more was deemed critical to deer movement.
We also had a scientific device called a katatherm that recorded weekly energy usage. This device was a pressure cooker filled with water with a heating coil that maintained the water at a certain temperature. It was plugged into an electrical source with an old electrical meter and sat on a stand outside of our office. Again, on Friday, we recorded the kilowatt hours used for the week and the snow depth on a postcard and mailed it to the research station in Grand Rapids.
Later, we dropped the katatherm and used local weather service minimum temperature for the previous 24 hours recorded at 7 a.m. I do not recall when the snow depth was dropped to 15” but it was due to a multiyear wintering deer research project that showed this was more appropriate.
And then in 2012-2013, a DNR staff in Grand Rapids, using MN Climatology Office data apparently began the current system of compiling the WSI and publishing a map each Thursday. The map does not show a WSI number, rather it is color coded for the various WSI range. White is a WSI of under 51, considered a mild winter. As of March 9 for most of Aitkin County, it is shaded brown for a range of 51 to 75.
Although I believe it was beneficial for area managers to take measurements for the WSI in their work area and get a feel for what was going on, there were problems in that perhaps there was not consistency in the way data was collected. With the current system, there is consistency across the range and from year to year. What I don’t know about the current system is where snow depths are determined?
I have kept track of days of zero or less and the number of days of a snow depth of 15” or more (in the deer woods) and have recorded 46 cold days and 22 days of snow depth for a WSI of 68 as of March 13.
So, what does this mean for deer in our area this winter? Probably not much as it would appear that to me that deer probably went in to winter in fairly good condition. Winter did not start unusually early. It was cold but snow depths did not hinder movement until about Feb. 21, and it appears that spring should be fairly early so they can begin feeding and spring green up.
(1) comment
The snow depth has been OVER 15 inches in Wealthwood
since the 1st week of January....FYI.
