It’s still summer, but hunting season isn’t that far off. If you need to complete your firearms safety certification to hunt this fall now’s the time to take care of it, since classes and field days fill quickly.
Students age 11 and older may take their classroom training online. Students age 14 and older may also complete a virtual field day instead of the in-person field day by signing up for and completing the online hunter safety course. Students ages 12 and 13 who want to hunt this fall but are unable to complete their in-person field day are encouraged to use the apprentice hunter validation. Please note the one-year expiration date for online hunter safety course vouchers (which are required for students to attend a field day) has been extended.
Requirements: All persons born after Dec. 31, 1979 are required to possess a firearms safety/hunter education certificate in order to purchase a hunting license to hunt in Minnesota.
Many avid hunters feel hunting is a great way to actively participate in nature while also taking responsibility for procuring one’s own food.
Hunting requires discipline, dedication, patience, and, perhaps most important, a commitment to safety.
• Treat all firearms as if they’re loaded. This approach can reduce the risk of firearm-related accidents or injuries.
• Keep your finger off the trigger and only point at what you plan to shoot.
• Know the forecast and dress appropriately. Inclement weather can put hunters at the mercy of Mother Nature. Before embarking on a hunting trip, hunters should read the forecast of the area(s) where they will be hunting and dress accordingly. Outer layers that repel water can help keep hunters dry. Clothing made with moisture-wicking fabrics is a great alternative to cotton.
• Share your plan with others. Let someone know when and where you will be hunting and when you expect to return.
Courtesty of Metro Creative Service and the Minnesota DNR.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
