It’s still summer, but hunting season isn’t that far off. If you need to complete your firearms safety certification to hunt this fall now’s the time to take care of it, since classes and field days fill quickly.

Students age 11 and older may take their classroom training online. Students age 14 and older may also complete a virtual field day instead of the in-person field day by signing up for and completing the online hunter safety course. Students ages 12 and 13 who want to hunt this fall but are unable to complete their in-person field day are encouraged to use the apprentice hunter validation. Please note the one-year expiration date for online hunter safety course vouchers (which are required for students to attend a field day) has been extended.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.