The summer of 2021 was a hot, dry one in Minnesota’s lakes country.
Perhaps as a result of that weather pattern, swimmers were concerned about algae, snails and ‘swimmers itch’ in local lakes. The unusual heat drove families to the beaches, and many families and resort owners were applying copper sulfate to their swimming and boating areas in area lakes.
Local farm supply store owner Mike Patnode remarked, “We can’t keep copper sulfate in stock this year. People are buying a lot of it, but we don’t really know how they are using it.”
Patnode speculated that the chemical could be in short supply because much of it comes from Asia and trade has been disrupted. But the reasons people are buying it are related to the heat and low water levels.
Permits for water application of copper sulfate are written by Minnesota DNR; a local Aquatic Plant Management staff person told the Age that the agency does not deny permits; people request them and they are given out.
Even though a permit is required, the use of copper sulfate is approved for killing snails. Cumulative effects that might result from uncoordinated use in lakes by residents who either have permits or are using chemical treatments without a permit, are not well understood, said Kevin Martini, APM coordinator for the Aitkin area.
“Anecdotally, we know that more copper sulfate is purchased in the state than we write permits for,” he said in August. “We also know that there are formulations sold that are not designed for use in public waters, but we don’t have a way to collect those data. We (DNR Aquatic Plant Management program) recently gained approval to hand out educational information to property owners who request a permit to apply copper sulfate to their lakeshore vegetation, which is a step in the right direction.”
Minnesota DNR Aitkin Area Fisheries Supervisor Rick Bruesewitz acknowledged recently that he was not certain what effects on fisheries might be expected with continued long-term use.
“Copper is a heavy metal, so when it is applied to the water, it goes down to the sediment rather quickly and does not remain suspended in the water column. I’m not super concerned at this point, but it is something we should look into, to see whether there are fish effects with respect to long-term use,” Bruesewitz said.
The concerns about accumulation of heavy metal like copper and lead in lake sediments are related to the bioaccumulation of the metals in the tissues of fish who eat snails, grubs, larvae, amphibians and tiny fish on the bottoms of lakes. Those prey organisms are taking up the copper directly from sediments and not eliminating them from their bodies.
As they are eaten by small fish like bullhead, perch and sunfish, the copper is accumulated in those fish at a higher level. Then the top predators like walleye, northern pike and muskellunge eat the panfish and concentrate even more copper in their bodies.
In a 2012 report prepared for the Nature Conservancy, scientists from Fisheries Research and Consulting in Anchorage, Alaska, reported on the toxicity of copper to aquatic species, “Cu (copper) is one of the most toxic elements to aquatic species, at levels just above those needed for growth and reproduction it can accumulate and cause irreversible harm to some species. Cu is acutely toxic (lethal) to freshwater fish via their gills in soft water at concentrations ranging from 10—20 ppb.” The same report states that copper ingested by way of the food chain, as described above, is equally toxic and metabolically disruptive, to copper exposure via the gills.
The concern is that lakes that are treated regularly over time become sterile from the excess copper. A long-term study of lakes in the Fairmont Chain of Lakes in southern Minnesota has demonstrated that the lake bottom is almost devoid of life, and that the algae blooms that were the impetus for treating the lakes in the first place, have become worse over time, in spite of being treated with copper sulfate every year. The lakes have effectively become biological deserts.
Aquafix, a company that manufactures water treatment chemicals, warns in
its information materials for applicators that the research the company has found on copper algaecide use to maintain “clean” ponds and lakes highlights the potentially disruptive powers of copper sulfate and chelates, along with their ability to move through the food chain, making them good for short-term solutions but ineffective at maintaining algae-free waters for very long. The company is working to mitigate that by making chemical treatments more effective and longer lasting.
