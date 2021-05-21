Decontamination units now on site to curb AIS spread

People who use recreational water equipment have a free service thanks to the Aitkin County Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Committee.
In Aitkin County, there are three new decontamination units available to clean boats, trailers or other water equipment used in area lakes or rivers.
From opening of fishing through Labor Day, these units are strategically placed on weekends for access from the more than 350 lakes and rivers in Aitkin County.
They are located at Lake Minnewawa, Spirit Lake and Big Pine near Lake Mille Lacs. During the week, units are available for courtesy cleaning at the office of the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) in Aitkin.
At the request of the Big Sandy Lake Association, a fourth unit is located at the Army Corps of Engineers’ dam on Big Sandy Lake.
According to Steve Hughes, district manager of the SWCD, the county hires trained Level One inspectors to inspect boats and trailers for AIS and the Level Two inspectors to operate the decontamination units.
“We are looking for additional inspectors,” said Hughes. There are currently about 20 individuals. The pay was increased this year by $3 an hour for the three levels of inspectors. The beginning pay for Level One is $15 per hour.
HOW THE UNITS WORK
Hughes said hot water kills the invasive species. The boat or trailer is sprayed on the outside with 140 degree water; live wells and ballasts with 120 degrees; and boat motors with 100 degree water as the motors add heat to the water. Owners of the equipment can scrape off any dead species afterward. There are four reasons to make use of a decontamination unit: because visible water can’t drain completely; enclosed tanks probably didn’t drain completely; a boat has been in a lake or river more than 24 hours; and if something can be felt on the bottom of a boat or trailer.
For more information about watercraft inspector training or to schedule a courtesy cleaning of a boat or trailer, call Hughes at 218-927-7284.
As always, stopping the spread of invasive species to other lakes and rivers protects habitat for native species such as sunfish and crappies. Overall lake and river health is better without invasive species. Healthy lakes and rivers benefit fish, wildlife and people. Remember, “Clean, Drain, Dry and Dispose.”
