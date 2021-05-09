On April 12, Patty Thielen, the northeastern regional director of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, provided a general overview and update on current DNR activities to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners.
For many people, their only experience with the DNR is being fined for a violation of one local ordinance or another. “My own father was ticketed for not registering his snowmobile,” Thielen said. “But we’ve got a lot more going on.”
The northeastern region of the DNR has 1,300 employees, including 56 licensed peace officers, covering nine counties and 2.5 million acres of state forest land. The Ecological and Water Resources Division, one of six divisions in the DNR, has 38 distinct programs dedicated to the preservation of healthy land and water throughout Minnesota, including the Aquatica Invasive Species program, the Dams and Dam Safety program and the Lake Superior Coastal program.
The five other divisions - Fish and Wildlife, Forestry, Parks and Trails, Land and Minerals, and Enforcement - have their own distinct programming and goals. The DNR also has partnerships with organizations and works with the 1854 Treaty Authority.
Thielen provided an overview of the DNR’s Strategic Land Asset Management program, which aims to make strategic decisions about potential land acquisitions, as well as decisions on divesting.
Currently, the DNR is putting together a summary of its footprints in Aitkin County which will include input from each division.
