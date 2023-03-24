Brad Lila Pike Record

Brad Lila caught and released a 46-1/4 inch northern pike on Mille Lacs Lake that the Minnesota DNR certified as a tie with the current catch-and-release state record.

 DNR

Brad Lila caught and released the fish Jan. 22.

