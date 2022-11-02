Addy in leaves
Katie Steffes

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced another phase of the No Child Left Inside grants. These grants can help more children cast a line, study animal tracks, hike or bike or simply learn more about nature.

“This successful outreach grant program continues to send resources to schools and organizations to help get children outdoors,” said Jeff Ledermann, DNR education and skills team supervisor. “These grants help boost outdoor programs and initiatives all around the state and especially in communities with limited opportunities to connect with nature.”

