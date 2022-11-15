The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comment through Dec. 9 on its proposal to classify 13 high-risk invasive aquatic plants, fish and invertebrates as prohibited. The DNR classifies invasive species as prohibited to prevent introduction and spread in Minnesota and to protect the state’s environment, economy, natural resources and outdoor recreation.

The reasons for listing the species are summarized below. More information on these species can be found on the AIS Classification page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Invasives/AIS/Classification.html).

