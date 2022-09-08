Minnesota waterfowl hunters taking part in early teal and goose hunting seasons in September need to be aware of and cautious of wild rice harvesters, because wild rice is ripening at the same time as these early waterfowl hunting seasons.

Minnesota’s experimental early teal season runs from Saturday, Sept. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 7, with shooting hours from sunrise to sunset. This year’s early goose season runs from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 18, with shooting hours from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.