More than 15,000 volunteers helped the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources do everything from monitoring rainfall levels to clearing trails, according to the new 2021 annual DNR volunteer report.
“Our volunteers give back to their communities and the state in so many ways,” commissioner Sarah Strommen said.
Although many volunteer activities paused or looked different in 2021 because of the pandemic, DNR volunteers continued to do important work in ways consistent with COVID-19 public health guidelines.
According to the new report
port.pdf), the estimated value of volunteer services in 2021 totaled $7.3 million. The annual report is out just in time for National Volunteer Week (April 17-23).
WHAT DO VOLUNTEERS DO?
Volunteers help the DNR with a variety of activities, including firearms safety instruction, wildlife habitat improvement, state park campground hosting, planting trees, monitoring rainfall levels and scanning historical records.
The DNR established a department-wide volunteer program in 1988. Over the past 34 years, Minnesotans have contributed more than 12.5 million hours of volunteer service to help manage the state’s natural resources. The value of this service is estimated at more than $238 million. The DNR’s volunteer program is one of the largest among Minnesota state agencies.
For more information, visit the volunteer page of the DNR website.
