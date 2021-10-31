One aquatic invasive species (AIS) has yet to get a strong foothold in Aitkin County and those who care want to keep it that way.
According the DNR’s infested waters list, in Aitkin County, Eurasian watermilfoil is present in French Lake, Mille Lacs Lake and its tributaries; and many areas of the Mississippi River.
This plant was introduced to North America in 1880 in New York state. It was first recorded in Minnesota in 1987 on Lake Minnetonka. It grows rapidly and tends to form a dense canopy on the water surface, which often interferes with recreation, inhibits water flow, and impedes navigation. Eurasian watermilfoil is a particularly problematic aquatic weed, due to its ability to reproduce from fragments and spread rapidly, its high growth rate in a range of temperatures and environmental conditions, and its tendency to reach the surface and form extensive mats of plant at the surface, which can allow it to shade and outcompete native vegetation.
Eurasian watermilfoil has four feather-like leaves arranged in a whorl around its stem. Each leaf has a central axis with 12- 21 leaflet pairs. A native non-invasive plant, Northern watermilfoil, has five- nine leaflet pairs, the space between the whorls is short and it produces winter buds at the end of the growing season.
What’s made the invasive plant more problematic, according to Meg Duhr, research outreach specialist with the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center (MAISRC), is that it has “hybridized.”
“A hybrid of the Eurasian watermilfoil and the native northern watermilfoil takes the best traits of both,” said Duhr. “It grows faster, flowers earlier, produces more seed and grows more densely than either parent species.”
Furthermore, because hybrid milfoil appears “in between” northern and Eurasian watermilfoil, identifying the hybrid can be more difficult and often requires genetic testing.
“Most of the hybrid populations are in the metro area and Stearns County,” noted Duhr. “The furthest north population that our researchers have found is in Rush Lake.”
WHAT TO DO
“If an individual landowner knows they have Eurasian watermilfoil in front of their property it is often treated under a typical DNR Aquatic Plant Management Permit, the same as any nuisance vegetation native or non-native,” said Tim Plude, DNR invasive species specialist. “Management of non-native invasive plants in a lakewide manner is coordinated by a lake association or other entity and is permitted under a DNR Invasive Aquatic Plant Management Permit.”
Rarely eradicated, Eurasian watermilfoil can be managed with herbicide treatment or mechanical removal of plants and requires a permit.
In fact, all of the following activities require a DNR permit: Destruction of any emergent vegetation such as cattails, bulrushes and wild rice; cutting or pulling by hand or mechanical means submerged vegetation in an area larger than 2,500 square feet or greater than 50 feet along a shore; applying chemical pesticides; moving or removing a bog of any size; transplanting aquatic plants into public waters; using an automated aquatic plant control device; physical removal of floating leaf vegetation from an area larger than a channel 15 feet wide extending to open water; and hiring someone to mechanically remove aquatic plants or doing it yourself.
BECOME A DETECTIVE
For those interested in AIS identification and potential spread, Duhr suggested becoming an AIS detector. The AIS Detectors Core Course, sponsored by MAISRC and University of Minnesota Extension, is an introduction to aquatic invasive species science, identification and surveillance. Participants learn how to report invasive species, the best practices for preventing the spread of AIS, relevant rules and regulations and how to search for AIS.
“Cleaning water-related equipment is important to prevent the spread of Eurasian watermilfoil,” said Duhr.
She said removing all fragments of plants from boats, trailers and other equipment when leaving a lake or river is the most important tactic for preventing the spread of this invasive plant.
With regard to the hybrid AIS, genetic testing can be obtained with the assistance of MAISRC.
As always, stopping the spread of invasive species to other lakes and rivers protects habitat for native species. Overall lake and river health is better without invasive species. Healthy lakes and rivers benefit fish, wildlife and people. Remember, “Clean, Drain, Dry and Dispose.”
