Hunting pheasants, ruffed grouse, squirrels or rabbits offers opportunities to enjoy the Minnesota outdoors as temperatures fall and snow blankets the landscape.
Pheasants: Hunting season is open through Jan. 1. On Dec. 1, the daily bag limit increased to three roosters, with a possession limit of nine roosters. The best places to find pheasants at this time of year are in tall grass or cattail marshes. Hunters should remember to exercise caution around thin ice.
Grouse: Hunting season is open through Jan. 1. Wintertime grouse hunters may find success during the “golden hour,” which is the last hour before sunset, when ruffed grouse move out of their snow roosts to feed.
Squirrels: Hunting season is open through Feb. 28. Winter is breeding season for squirrels, which means they are active and easier to find.
Rabbits: Hunting season is open through Feb. 28. Hunters will find the most success around thick cover, such as brush piles, thorn tangles and briars.
More information about how or where to hunt can be found on the DNR’s learn to hunt pages (mndnr.gov/GoHunting). Hunters also can find regulations and complete bag limit information on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting).
Additionally, the DNR invites people interested in rabbit hunting to join an upcoming webinar at noon Wednesday, Dec. 7, when DNR staff will share tips and ideas on how to hunt rabbits, return with table fare and gain lifelong memories in the process.
More information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Discover).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.