To celebrate the most colorful season, Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism office, and Minnesota State Parks and Trails has launched its weekly fall color report.
From scenic drives to hiking, biking, apple orchards, pumpkin patches and more, Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails offer trip planning tips to encourage travelers to get out and enjoy the changing leaves.
Minnesota State Parks and Trails staff check the status of trees, wildflowers and grasses in their area and update the online Fall Color Finder at mndnr.gov/fallcolor by every Thursday morning, just in time for the weekend. The popular web page includes a color-coded map that shows the approximate percentage of leaves that have changed color, and a slideshow of recent photos taken by staff and visitors.
To subscribe for weekly email updates on where to find peak fall color, visit either mndnr.gov/fallcolor (888-MINNDNR) or exploreminnesota.com/fallcolor (888-VISITMN).
“Celebrate the change of the seasons with a visit to a Minnesota state park or trail this fall,” said Erika Rivers, director of Minnesota State Parks and Trails. “Being outdoors is a great way to unwind and enjoy the beauty of fall. Remember to plan ahead, come prepared and socially distance to keep yourself and others safe.”
PEAK COLOR TIMELINE
Fall colors in Minnesota typically peak mid-to-late-September through mid-October, starting in the northernmost part of the state and working southward. Peak fall color usually lasts two weeks, but can vary widely depending on location, elevation and weather.
The drought conditions of this summer could impact fall color intensity.
MINNESOTA’S RAINBOW ROUTES
With wide-open spaces, diverse terrain and spectacular fall colors, Minnesota makes an excellent destination for travelers looking to hit the road this fall. The state’s scenic drives meander through a variety of landscapes: the lake-splashed North Woods, tumbling waterfalls, grand bluffs towering above winding rivers, ribbons of prairie, and many parks and trails along the way. These 10 fall color drives include some well-known favorites, and some lesser-known gems around the state for vibrant leaf-viewing this autumn.
Road trippers can add a little friendly competition to their adventures by downloading a free bingo card at exploreminnesota.com/bingo, and for a stretch break, many hiking trails across the state are accessible from scenic routes.
SHARE FALL SCENERY ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Travelers can also tag fall photos and tune into social media to get real-time inspiration using Explore Minnesota’s popular statewide travel hashtag
#OnlyinMN and Minnesota State Parks and Trails’ hashtag #JustAddNature.
COVID-19 TRAVEL SAFETY NOTE
Many scenic routes, parks and trails across the state are very popular in the fall. Travelers should consider a mid-week trip of off-peak hours to safely distance and avoid crowds. To promote the health and safety of guests and visitors, tourism businesses and destinations throughout Minnesota continue to enact health safety policies and procedures such as enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols, social distancing guidelines, capacity limits, contactless check-in and check-out, and more.
Prior to making plans, travelers should visit Explore Minnesota’s COVID-19 travel hub and Minnesota DNR’s COVID-19 resource page for important travel safety updates about business, facilities and services across the state, FAQs related to outdoor recreation, etc.
